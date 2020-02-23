Supreme Court cannot review verdict on Ganduje, Kano govt tells Kwankwaso

The Kano State government said on Sunday former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso is ignorant of judicial procedure for asking the Supreme Court to review the verdict which upheld governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s victory in last year’s governorship election in the state.

The apex court had in its January 20 ruling dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf, over his inability to prove the claim of election irregularities.

The ex-governor had last week led some PDP members in the state to the party national secretariat in Abuja and asked the leadership to support the call for a review of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the election.

However, the state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, has reacted to Kwankwaso’s latest move to review the verdict on the election at the Supreme Court.

He said in a statement that the PDP chieftain is ignorant of the judicial process, that he has no grounds to call for a review because the PDP suffered a ”glaring defeat” at the apex court.

The commissioner said: “Kwankwaso’s call is a clear testimony of his total obliviousness on the jurisdictional procedures that affirmed Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as elected governor.

“What the Supreme Court ruled was the affirmation of the judgement of the tribunal and Court of Appeal. That is to say, the PDP failed woefully to prove their case and that is the substance of the case. Therefore, there is no basis whatsoever for review of Kano’s case.”

Garba, who claimed that Kwankwaso is driven by the recent applications for the review of the Supreme Court’s judgments on Imo and Bayelsa governorship elections, said the court would not overturn its decision on Kano.

