Supreme Court confirms Ugochinyere as PDP Reps candidate for Imo constituency

The Supreme Court on Thursday declared Mr. Ikenga Ugochinyere as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North and South Constituency of Imo State.

The apex court gave the ruling in an appeal marked SC/CV/1439/2022 filed by one of the aspirants in the constituency, George Igbo, challenging the decision of the Court of Appeal, Owerri Division.

The PDP, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mrs. Chidimma Uzomba, and Anthony Obinna were listed as respondents in the suit.

At the proceeding, a panel of five justices led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun held that there were no grounds to nullify the candidacy of Ugochinyere, having fulfilled all the provisions of the law and complied with stipulated guidelines.

The apex court agreed with the argument of Ogochinyere at the appellate court that the appeal had been abandoned by the appellant because certain steps that ought to have been taken by him were not taken.

It held that the lower court was right to consider the appellant’s appeal abandoned.

