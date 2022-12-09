Supreme Court confirms Umahi as APC senatorial candidate in Ebonyi South

The Supreme Court on Friday confirmed the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ebonyi south senatorial district.

The apex court gave the ruling in an appeal filed by one of the aspirants in the senatorial district, Ann Agom-Eze.

Agom-Eze is challenging the governor’s victory in the primary election held on July 31 over alleged irregularities.

The Federal High Court, Abakaliki, on July 22 dismissed Umahi’s suit, seeking his recognition as the APC candidate in the district.

READ ALSO: Appeal Court reverses sacking of Ebonyi gov, Umahi, deputy for dumping PDP

The court also ordered a fresh election in the area.

Agom-Eze was expelled from APC a few days after the primary election won by Umahi for alleged anti-party activities.

At Friday’s proceeding, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, dismissed the plaintiff’s application for lack of merit.

The panel declared that Umahi was the validly elected APC candidate in Ebonyi South senatorial district.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now