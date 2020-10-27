Supreme Court declines hearing in dispute over Soku oil well

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain the suit brought by the Bayelsa State government seeking to stop the Federal Government from further paying the statutory monthly allocation from Soku oil well to Rivers State.

Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, who led the seven-man panel of the apex court, declined hearing on the matter over lack of jurisdiction.

The court ordered the Bayelsa State government to approach the Court of Appeal on the matter.

READ ALSO: SOKU OIL WELLS: PDP orders ceasefire between Wike, Dickson

The Bayelsa government had invoked the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court which allows a state government to sue the federal government directly at the apex court.

The Federal High Court had in December 2019 ruled that the disputed Soku oil well which is located in Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State belonged to the same state.

Join the conversation

Opinions