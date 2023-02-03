Supreme Court dismisses APC’s suit against PDP candidate in Imo

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a suit challenging the nomination of Emeka Martins Chinedu as the Peoples Democratic Candidate (PDP) candidate in Ahiazu Mbaise Ezinihitte Federal Constituency of Imo State.

The apex court delivered the verdict in a ruling on an appeal filed by an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in the state, Nnamdi Igbokwe.

Igbokwe had in the suit urged the court to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from listing Chinedu as PDP candidate in the constituency.

Supreme Court resolves Edo PDP crisis in favour of Obaseki's faction

In its ruling, the apex court dismissed the suit for lack of merit.

Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, who delivered the lead judgement, described the APC as a meddlesome interloper for interfering in the internal affairs of the PDP.

He held that Igbokwe and his party have no right whatsoever to dabble in the nomination of candidates in the PDP.

