Politics
Supreme Court dismisses APC’s suit against PDP candidate in Imo
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a suit challenging the nomination of Emeka Martins Chinedu as the Peoples Democratic Candidate (PDP) candidate in Ahiazu Mbaise Ezinihitte Federal Constituency of Imo State.
The apex court delivered the verdict in a ruling on an appeal filed by an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in the state, Nnamdi Igbokwe.
Igbokwe had in the suit urged the court to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from listing Chinedu as PDP candidate in the constituency.
Read also:Supreme Court resolves Edo PDP crisis in favour of Obaseki’s faction
In its ruling, the apex court dismissed the suit for lack of merit.
Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, who delivered the lead judgement, described the APC as a meddlesome interloper for interfering in the internal affairs of the PDP.
He held that Igbokwe and his party have no right whatsoever to dabble in the nomination of candidates in the PDP.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...