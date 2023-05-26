Politics
Supreme Court dismisses PDP’s suit against Tinubu/Shettima
President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, secured another legal victory on Friday, as the Supreme Court dismissed the suit seeking their disqualification as candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
A five-member panel of the Supreme Court held on Friday that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lacked the locus standi to institute the suit, as it was not a member of the APC.
Supreme Court to rule on PDP's suit against Tinubu, Shettima May 26
The PDP, in the suit, had claimed that Shettima’s nomination as Tinubu’s running mate was in breach of the provisions of sections 29(1), 33, 35, and 84(1)(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022.
The opposition party also argued that Shettima’s nomination to contest the position of vice-president and Borno central senatorial seat — at the same time — contravened the law
