News
Supreme Court dismisses reports of meeting between Tinubu and CJN
Supreme Court has dismissed reports of a meeting between the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola.
Reports emerged on Thursday that the former Lagos State governor and Ariwoola secretly met in London.
The reports quickly generated comments on social media amid the controversies trailing Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election.
However, in a chat with journalists on Friday, the Supreme Court’s spokesman, Festus Akande, dismissed the reports as false.
Akande insisted Ariwoola travelled out of the country only for medical reasons.
READ ALSO: Tinubu denies secret London meeting with CJN, Ariwoola
He said: “The CJN has been in Nigeria, and presided over meetings of the National Judicial Council (NJC) held on March 16 and 17.
“On March 23, the CJN returned from his medical trip to London and later reported in the office (in Abuja), where he worked till 8:00 p.m.
“The only time the CJN travelled earlier this year was on January 25, when he travelled for Lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia. He returned on January 29, 2023.”
