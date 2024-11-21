Supreme Court: EFCC empowered to investigate governors for corruption – Olukoyede

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, said on Thursday the Supreme Court’s judgment has put the commission in a stronger position to tackle all forms of corruption in the country.

Olukoyede, according to a statement issued by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, stated this when a delegation of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance led by its Regional Director for Africa and West Asia, Dr. Roba Sharamo visited him at the commission’s office in Abuja.

The EFCC chairman said after the Supreme Court ruling, he told the anti-graft agency’s operatives they could now investigate serving governors but couldn’t prosecute them.

The apex court on November 15 dismissed the suit filed by 19 state governments challenging the legality of the EFCC.

Olukoyede said: “I want to let you know that we are more solid now than ever before. You are aware that 19 governors took us to court. They went to court and the judgment that was given makes us stronger than ever before. You have to wait until they leave office when they don’t have immunity anymore.

“So, I have told my men that the ball is in our court, now. You can investigate even a serving governor. So, go ahead and investigate their finances and their activities. The only thing you can’t do is prosecute.

“They also warned the people who have been using the instrumentality of the state to shield themselves from justice to desist from it. The Supreme Court has spoken, and it has a big impact. We are going out to work without any further inhibition.”

