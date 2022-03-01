Supreme Court fixes date to settle Imo APC leadership tussle

State chapters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) seem disunited with the current leadership crisis bedevilling its Imo Chapter after a similar occurrence in Kano State.

In order to resolve the imbroglio, the Supreme Court on Monday, scheduled May 27, to deliver judgement on the leadership crisis rocking the Imo State chapter of the APC.

A five-man panel of justices of the apex court led by Justice Kayode Ariwola adjourned to determine the merit of a suit seeking to set aside the judgement of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, which sacked Mr. Daniel Nwafor as the Chairman of the APC in Imo state.

This appeal was ratified for judgement after all the parties adopted their final briefs of argument.

The APC had through its lawyer, Robert Emukpoeruo, SAN, urged the court to allow the appeal marked SC/CV/884/2020.

It contended that the appellate court erred in law when it approved Nwafor’s removal.

This was based on a pre-election matter that was lodged before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, by one of its chieftains in the state, Mr. Evan Enwerem.

However, Enwerem urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the appeal by Nwafor, who allegedly aligned himself with the APC.

On July 20, 2020, an Abuja High Court mandated Nwafor not to enforce or give effect to a 2018 judgement of the court that recognised him as Chairman of APC in Imo state.

Justice Othman Musa ruled that this was pending the determination of the appeal that was filed by the party.

According to the Justice, the crux of the appeal by the APC was that at the time the court entertained the suit that led to the judgement that recognized Nwafor as its Chairman in Imo, it was more than 14 days from the date it held congresses in the state.

As a result, Justice Musa issued an injunctive order that restrained Nwafor from functioning as Chairman, pending the determination of the case.

