Supreme Court has acquitted itself well in handling of election disputes —BMO

Following Monday’s Supreme Court ruling which upheld the election of Kano and Sokoto State governors, the Buhari Media Organization has commended the apex court for acquitting itself well in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.

The BMO in a statement issued late on Monday by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, said the capacity of the Supreme Court to deliver judgment in line with extant laws and precedents has never been in doubt.

According to the organization, the apex court’s handling of the election disputes in the two states is another reason why Nigerians should continue to repose the utmost confidence in the justices of the court.

The statement read: “Once again, these eminent jurists have dispensed the law in accordance with tenets and spirits of laws guiding our electoral process.

“We congratulate both Governors Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Aminu Tambuwal. We, however, exhort the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to desist from its satanic machinations and ill-will against the institution of the Supreme Court.

“The arrant and criminal enterprise of blackmailing the Supreme Court bodes no good to anybody individual, group or political party.”

The BMO expressed the opinion that the ruling of any court whatsoever, is not supposed to be anticipated, that’s why opposing parties voluntarily submit to the authority of a court to resolve disputes.

“This resolution could go either way, however, the institution of the law is better served when parties to the matter respect the ruling.

“This is what makes us civilized. On this count, we call on the PDP to reform its ways and temperament, especially as it relates to rulings of our courts,” it added.

