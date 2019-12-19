Supreme Court judgment, a confirmation that truth is constant, Makinde says

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has reacted to his victory at the Supreme Court, describing it as a confirmation that truth is constant.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday declared him the duly elected governor of the state in an appeal brought before the court by his opponent in the March governorship election in the state.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, on Wednesday, the governor said the judgment made it clear that truth could not be coloured.

He said: “Those who had thought that the truth could be coloured at the tribunal or in the court have seen beyond reasonable doubt that the truth has only one colour which is constant. This fact has been demonstrated by the judgment of the Supreme Court.

“The victory has just confirmed the fact that power belongs to the people and to God, of course. Indeed, power belongs to God and the people had expressed their decision through the power of the thumbs at the poll. It is only through the poll that one can emerge victorious in an election, not through the backdoor.”

Makinde also called on the people to celebrate moderately, adding that “The Supreme Court, also referred to as the judiciary in this case, has demonstrated that court is truly the arbiter of the people.”

