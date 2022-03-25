Supreme Court ratifies INEC’s deregistration of 22 political parties

The Supreme Court of Nigeria, on Friday, ratified the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to de-register 22 political parties.

Justice Ejembi Eko delivered the judgment on Friday in Abuja.

He also voided and set aside a judgment of the Court of Appeal which had nullified the de-registration.

The parties were scrapped in the year 2020 by INEC following their dismal performances in the previous elections.

Justice Eko held that the Court of Appeal on its own (suo motu) raised the issue of lack of fair hearing.

This was in favour of the scrapped parties and arrived at a conclusion without hearing from other parties in the matter.

“This appeal by INEC is meritorious and is hereby allowed. The decision of the court below is set aside,” it ruled.

The affected parties are: Advanced Congress of Democrats, ACD, Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party, ANDP, All Blending Party ABP, All Grand Alliance Party, AGAP, Alliance of Social Democrats, ACD, Change Advocacy Party, CAP, Democratic Peoples Congress, DPC, Green Party of Nigeria, GPN.

Others are Masse Movement of Nigeria, MMN, Mega Party of Nigeria, MPN, New Generation Party of Nigeria, NGP, Nigeria For Democracy, NFD, People Coalition Party PCP, Progressive Peoples Alliance, PPA, People For Democratic Change, PDC, and Young Democratic Party, YDP.

The rest are Re-build Nigeria Party, RBNP, Save Nigeria Congress, SNC, Socialist Party of Nigeria, SPN, United Democratic Party, UDP, United Patriots, UP, and We the People Nigeria, WTPN.

