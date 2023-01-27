Supreme Court rejects convicted Senator Nwaoboshi’s bail application

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a bail application filed by the convicted senator representing Delta North, Peter Nwaoboshi.

The Court of Appeal, Lagos, sentenced Nwaoboshi to seven years imprisonment in July last year.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the lawmaker alongside his companies – Golden Touch Construction Project Limited and Suiming Electrical Limited – over the acquisition of a property named Guinea House in Marine Road, Apapa, Lagos, for N805 million.

The commission claimed that funds used for the acquisition of the property were proceeds of fraud.

Nwaoboshi disappeared from the public scene after his conviction.

At Friday’s proceeding, of the apex court led by Justice Emmanuel Agim dismissed the bail application for lack of merit.

The panel wondered why the lawmaker, who refused to submit himself to the law, was now seeking a reprieve from the same law.

The Supreme Court described the application as a slap on democracy and the rule of law.

It subsequently struck it out.

