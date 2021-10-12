Politics
Supreme Court reserves ruling in govs’ N66bn suit against Nigerian govt
The Supreme Court, on Monday, reserved judgment in a suit filed by the 36 states governors, seeking an order to compel the Federal Government to fund capital projects in state high courts, Sharia Court of Appeal, and Customary Court of Appeal.
In the suit, the plaintiffs also sought an order to force the government at the central to pay them N66 billion expended on capital projects in the three courts.
The plaintiffs argued that the three courts belong to the federation, noting that their capital projects should flow from the Consolidated Revenue Fund.
Counsel to the governors, Chief Augustine Alegeh (SAN) told the seven-man panel, led by Justice Muhammad Dattijo, that since the salaries and emoluments of the judges of the three courts are being paid by the Federal Government in line with Section 81 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the responsibility of funding the capital projects of the courts should fall on the defendant.
However, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, represented by Tijani Gazali (SAN) opposed the request, urging the apex court to dismiss the application.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt denies handling bandits, secessionists differently
Malami argued that while the issue of salaries and other entitlements are expressly stated in the Constitution as the responsibility of the Federal Government, the section provided nothing about capital projects.
The defence held that since the states have been responsible for the funding of capital projects for the courts since 1999, the scenario should be sustained, urging the justices to dismiss the suit and award substantial costs against the states.
After listening to the plaintiff and the defendant, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Ibrahim Tanko, invited five SANs as Amici Curies (friends of the court) for their inputs.
However, three of them, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, and Chief Sebastine Hon backed the governors.
In their separate submissions, they argued that the Federal Government should be responsible for the funding of capital projects in the courts since they are established for the federation.
The other two, Mahmud Magaji and Musibawu Adetumbi, aligned themselves with the AGF.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...