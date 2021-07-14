Supreme Court restrains Nigerian govt from ceding oil wells to Imo

The Supreme Court has restrained the Federal Government from ceding 17 oil wells at Akri and Mbede communities to Imo State.

The apex court gave the order while ruling on an application filed by the Rivers State government.

In the ruling, the Supreme Court restrained the Attorney General of the Federation and the Attorney General of Imo State from taking further action on the ownership of the oil wells till the disputes surrounding them are resolved.

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation were also prohibited from approving, implementing or giving effect to the matter in any manner.

The court fixed September 21 for hearing of the substantive suit.

The Rivers State government had through the state’s Attorney General had dragged the AGF and its Imo State counterpart before the Supreme Court over the disputed oil wells.

