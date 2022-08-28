Supreme Court robbed Ihedioha of mandate in 2020 – Dogara

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara declared on Sunday the former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, was robbed of his people mandate by the Supreme Court.

The apex court in February 2020 nullified Ihedioha’s victory in the 2019 governorship election in Imo State and declared Hope Uzodinma who finished fourth in the exercise as the duly elected governor of the state.

Dogara, who spoke at the thanksgiving service to mark the 90 birthday of Ihedioha’s mother, Dame Dorothy Ihedioha, held at the St. James Anglican Church, Asokoro, Abuja, lamented that the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives suffered a daylight robbery when his victory in the governorship election was nullified by the Supreme Court.

He, however, expressed happiness that the apex court’s ruling did not in any way break Ihedioha’s spirit as he has moved ahead to make a positive impact in the country.

Dogara’s remark will not to Nigerians as a surprise following his opposition to the All Progressives Congress (APC) decision to settle for a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 election.

The former speaker, who was one of the politicians mentioned as possible candidates for the vice-presidential slot, had launched ceaseless campaigns alongside a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, against the APC for picking the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as running mate to its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said: “We want to thank God for the gift of life and more importantly the gift of longevity. As it is said that the impact of life is not measured by the quantum of years you live but by how impactful one’s life is.

READ ALSO: Ex-Imo governor, Ihedioha upbeat on chances in 2023 election

“We have seen the impact of mama’s life in the Church, the community and in the lives of her children as represented by my wonderful brother, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.

“Emeka Ihedioha has supported me in many ways and one of the meetings that led to my emergence as speaker was held in his guest house.

“I want to say this with all humility that our brother here (Ihedioha) suffered a brazen daylight, and I can be quoted but I thanked God that he didn’t bend or become depressed.

“And I believe it is his faith in God that has kept him going and he must have contacted this grace from our dear mother.

“Mama, we thank God for your life and we pray you will continue to age in grace and by His Grace you will reach 120 years in good health and in prosperity.”

.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now