Supreme Court ruling on Imo election sad for Nigeria’s democracy —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday described the Supreme Court’s decision to sack Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State governor as another very sad commentary on the nation’s democratic order.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was surprised at the apex court’s ruling on the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the state.

The statement read: “The party finds it difficult to understand how Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, who came 4th in the March 9, 2019 governorship election, with just 96,458 votes, will suddenly, by the token of the judgment of the Supreme Court, defeat Chief Emeka Ihedioha/PDP who scored 276,404 votes.

“In fact, the PDP and indeed, most Nigerians are still at a loss as to understand the basis upon which the Supreme Court arrived at its decision.

“The party says it is lamentable that the destiny of the people of Imo State is being taken from the governor they chose and voted for and handed over to individuals and a political party that do not have their blessing and mandate and which they rejected at the election.”

The party said the people of Imo State were now confronted with the challenge of having a government that they could not identify with and which could not connect with them.

He stated that all the gains, including the development and stability already achieved by the people-based government, Ihedioha/PDP administration in the state, were now heavily jeopardized.

The party added: “While recognising that the judgment of the Supreme Court is final, the PDP, however, urges all party stakeholders in the state to remain united and calm, and await further instruction from the national leadership on this very sad development.”

