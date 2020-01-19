SUPREME COURT RULING ON IMO: PDP takes decision, reveals next step

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed what it intends to do next in protest of the recent Supreme Court judgment on Imo State governorship appeal.

The party said it will on Monday occupy the streets of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to protest the judgment.

A seven-man panel of the apex court, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, sacked former governor, Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the Imo State Governor.

Many Nigerians have viewed the ruling as very controversial.

In an announcement on Saturday posted on its Facebook page and signed by Col Austin Akobundu (rtd), its National Organizing Secretary, the PDP said it was going to embark on a peaceful and non-violent demonstration to protest the ruling.

“In line with the approval of the National Executive Committee of our great party, the National Chairman has directed that a peaceful, civil and non-violent protest be organized in the FCT to register the displeasure of the party against the current state of affairs in the country, especially the miscarriages of justice of the Supreme Court against the lawfully elected governor of Imo.”

Akobundu said that the takeoff point for the Monday protest would be Legacy House, Maitama District, Abuja in the morning.

