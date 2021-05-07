 Supreme Court ruling on NUP does not involve us —22 political parties clarify | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Supreme Court ruling on NUP does not involve us —22 political parties clarify

Published

49 mins ago

on

CONSTITUENCY PROJECT SCAM: Court orders interim forfeiture of N116m

Friday’s ruling by the Supreme Court upholding the deregistration of the National Unity Party (NUP) does not affect a set of 22 parties, whose appeal is pending before the court.

The parties have clarified earlier reports that the move by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister 74 political parties in the country had been upheld by the apex court.

Barrister Igwe Emeka Benjamin, the National Chairman of People for Democratic Change (PDC), one of the 22 political parties, said in a statement that the ruling on NUP has not sealed their own fate.

In the statement issued on Friday in Abuja, Benjamin said the 22 parties got victory at the Court of Appeal and that they are not before the Supreme Court in NUP’s case.

According to him, “The affirmation of the deregistration of National Unity Party, NUP, by the Supreme Court of Nigeria has in no way sealed the fate of the 22 parties before the Supreme Court, or other parties at the various stages of litigation.

READ ASLO: Supreme Court upholds INEC’s deregistration of 74 political parties

“This assertion is borne out of the fact that the deregistration of NUP was affirmed by the Court of Appeal while delivering their judgment in ACD & 21 Others vs AG Federation & INEC , and also NUP’s case was thoroughly thrashed out and distinguished from the case of ACD & 21 other parties whose deregistration was nullified by the Court of Appeal as being unconstitutional in their judgment of 10 August, 2020 in Appeal No. CA/ABJ/CV/507/2020.

“These 22 parties whose appeal are pending before the Supreme Court still remain registered until their appeal is determined.

“The decision in NUP binds only NUP, and does not in any way bind those parties who got victory at the Court of Appeal because they are not parties before the Supreme Court in NUP’s case.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports22 hours ago

Villarreal knock Arsenal out of Europa League, set up Man Utd final

Spanish giants, Villarreal have knocked Premier League side Arsenal out of the Europa League after a 2-1 aggregate semifinal victory....
fifa world cup fifa world cup
Sports1 day ago

FIFA postpones World Cup qualifiers in Africa

The world football body, FIFA has postponed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which was scheduled to hold in...
Sports2 days ago

Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City

Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Sports3 days ago

Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final

Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
JUST IN: Manchester United sack Mourihno as manager JUST IN: Manchester United sack Mourihno as manager
Sports3 days ago

Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season

Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...

Latest Tech News

Tech4 hours ago

Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Tech1 day ago

Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Tech2 days ago

Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Tech2 days ago

Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
Tech3 days ago

OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Tech4 days ago

Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...