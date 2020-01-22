SUPREME COURT RULING: PDP happy as party wins 4 states, but still complains about Imo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday commended the Supreme Court for upholding the election victories of Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Samuel Ortom of Benue and Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa State.

The party, however maintained that the governors won the elections in their respective states, saying that any disposition to the contrary would have further diminished the hard-earned image of the highest court of the land by Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the PDP said that the judgment on the four states would not in any way sway it to abandon or even diminish the nationwide agitation for a judicial review and reversal of the miscarriage of justice by the Court in its judgment on Imo State governorship election.

The party noted that by upholding the Sokoto, Bauchi, Benue and Adamawa elections, the Supreme Court has shown that it can still be trusted to assert its independence and can further redeem its image by immediately reversing its defective and widely condemned judgment on Imo State.

In a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP further pointed that “Nigerians would still be agitated and the image, as well as public confidence on the Supreme Court, will still not be fully redeemed until the court summons the expected courage to review and reverse itself on the Imo judgment, in line with the consensus already expressed by citizens across the board.

“This is because the miscarriage of justice in the Imo judgment is glaring, given the established fact that the Supreme Court conjured strange figures as votes and donated same to the APC and its candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma, and used the unfounded figure as the basis to declare a party that came fourth as a winner of the election.

“What is most embarrassing is that in allocating the conjured figures to the APC, the Supreme Court became caught in a web, as total number of votes suddenly jumped to 950,952, over and above INEC’s 823, 743 official number of accredited voters for the election,” PDP said.

