Supreme Court sacking of Ihedioha jolted me momentarily, Bauchi Gov. reveals

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammad has revealed that the sacking of erstwhile Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha jolted him momentarily when the judgement was announced by the Supreme Court.

Governor Mohammed who was speaking on Tuesday while interacting with newsmen said that the Supreme Court ruling rattled him momentarily as he had feared the same fate might befall him.

He also added that his fears were further heightened at the time by the confidence exhibited by his opponents, prior to the delivery of the judgement on the Bauchi governorship election.

Governor Mohammed said; “The Imo incident is one of such incidents that is a manifestation of a judicial process. “It was a very painful outcome for me as a PDP member and as a friend to the former governor who was affected.

“It was something unexpected and I knew what happened to him could happen to anybody.

“Certainly it gave me some fears for the first time, thinking that maybe, the confidence expressed by my competitors had something to do with some assurances in some quarters somewhere, but I still had faith in God,” he narrated.

Mohammad also stated that the priority of his administration was not to probe his predecessor but to extend a hand of friendship in order to take the state to greater heights.

“Investigating the former governor is not what I have come to do, but if, in the course of governance, I find there is anywhere that the government or Bauchi people were shortchanged, I’m not going to let it go,” he said.

The confession by the governor comes after the Supreme Court on Monday validated his victory in last year’s governorship election.

A seven-man panel of the apex court unanimously upheld the governor’s election and dismissed the appeal filed by his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Mohammed Abubakar, for failing to prove his allegations of election fraud.

