Politics
Supreme Court sacks Bwacha as APC governorship candidate in Taraba
The Supreme Court on Wednesday sacked Emmanuel Bwacha as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Taraba State.
The apex court delivered the verdict in an appeal filed by one of the APC governorship aspirants in the state, David Sabo Kente.
The Federal High Court, Jalingo, had in September last year nullified the primary election that produced Bwacha as APC candidate in the state.
Justice Simon Amobeda, who delivered the verdict, declared that APC did not conduct a valid governorship primary in Taraba.
READ ALSO: Again, Court annuls Taraba APC governorship primary
He, therefore, ordered the party to conduct a fresh primary in the state within 14 days.
However, the Court of Appeal, Yola, on November 24 set aside the lower court’s verdict and declared Bwacha as duly dominated APC candidate in the state.
Dissatisfied with the ruling, Kente approached the Supreme Court to set aside the ruling.
At Wednesday’s proceeding, a five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun upheld the verdict of the Federal High Court and declared that the APC did not conduct any valid primary in the state.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...