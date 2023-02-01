Supreme Court sacks Bwacha as APC governorship candidate in Taraba

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sacked Emmanuel Bwacha as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Taraba State.

The apex court delivered the verdict in an appeal filed by one of the APC governorship aspirants in the state, David Sabo Kente.

The Federal High Court, Jalingo, had in September last year nullified the primary election that produced Bwacha as APC candidate in the state.

Justice Simon Amobeda, who delivered the verdict, declared that APC did not conduct a valid governorship primary in Taraba.



He, therefore, ordered the party to conduct a fresh primary in the state within 14 days.

However, the Court of Appeal, Yola, on November 24 set aside the lower court’s verdict and declared Bwacha as duly dominated APC candidate in the state.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Kente approached the Supreme Court to set aside the ruling.

At Wednesday’s proceeding, a five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun upheld the verdict of the Federal High Court and declared that the APC did not conduct any valid primary in the state.

