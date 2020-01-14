Supreme Court stands down ruling on Ihedioha’s victory

The suit challenging the emergence of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State has been stood down by the Supreme Court.

The matter was stood down by the apex court after Tuesday’s hearing of the appeal instituted by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship election in the election, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume.

After the seven-man panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, heard the appeal on Tuesday, the CJN said its judgment would be delivered later in the day.

Aside from the appeal by Ararume, there are also appeals by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Hope Uzodinma; the Action Alliance (AA) candidate, Uche Nwosu against Ihedioha’s victory.

Also, Ihedioha has a cross-appeal challenging the appeal by Uzodinma.

Read also: EDO: APC’s poor performance campaigning for PDP —Orbih

Before standing the matter down, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, leading assured that the court was going to make decisions and give reasons at a later date on Imo and Sokoto appeals.

Hence, decisions on elections appeals against Ihedioha and Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto State are being expected anytime soon.

The CJN said the decision to decide on Imo and Sokoto matters was due to the time limit in the two states’ election matters.

The time limit for Imo and Sokoto appeals will lapse on Friday, January 17.

The CJN, meanwhile, has directed representatives in the appeals challenging the elections in Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Plateau and Kano to return on January 20 and 26 when their times will lapse.

Join the conversation

Opinions