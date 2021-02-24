Supreme Court to deliver judgment on Rivers APC crisis March 5 | Ripples Nigeria

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, fixed March 5 for judgment in a suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the ruling of the lower court in favour of Mr Dele Moses and 10 others.

Justice Amina Augie, who led a five-member panel of justices fixed the date, after listening to arguments from counsels in the matter.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that on Dec. 20, 2020, a Rivers High Court ruled that those who bought forms during the 2018 Congresses but were denied participation rights should be incorporated in any new Congress of the party without them paying for new forms.

The ruling was delivered by Justice George Omereji in the suit filed by a Chieftain of the APC, Dele Moses, and nine others, against the party and its then National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Moses and nine others had prayed the court to order APC not to sell ward, Local Government and State Congresses nomination forms but should declare them the authentic party members which they claimed were the decision of the supreme court in the matter instituted by one Ibrahim Umar and twenty-two others.

“Should Rivers APC attempt to conduct a Congress, both Dele Moses and nine others and Rivers APC are having equal rights to partake and none should buy any fresh forms,” he said.

The court, however, denied their prayers that they be declared authentic members of APC and be entitled to own the Leadership of Rivers APC.

