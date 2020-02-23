Latest Politics

Supreme Court to hear APC’s request for review of Bayelsa verdict Wednesday

February 23, 2020
The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear the All Progressives Congress (APC) application for a review of the February 13 judgment which nullified the party’s victory in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The apex court said in a statement on Sunday the parties to the case had been served with the notice of the hearing.

Supreme Court had in the ruling delivered just 24 hours to the inauguration of David Lyon as governor of Bayelsa State nullified the victory over discrepancies in his running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo’s academic certificates submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the run-up to the election.

