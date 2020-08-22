Supreme Court to hear PDP, SDP appeals challenging Bello’s election Tuesday

The Supreme Court has issued notices on three appeals challenging the election of Yahaya Bello as Kogi State governor.

In the notices seen by journalists on Saturday, the apex court will hear the appeals challenging Bello’s victory in the November 16, 2019 election in Kogi on Tuesday.

The appeals were filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) along with their respective candidates.

The Supreme Court Director/Head of Litigation Department, Ibrahim Gold, who gave out the hearing notices to the lawyers handling the cases via an SMS, said COVID-19 protocols would be strictly enforced during the proceedings.

He added that only lawyers with names on the counsel’s list would be allowed to enter the courtroom.

One of the notices read: “Take notice that the above appeal will be listed for hearing before the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

“And further take notice that in accordance with the Supreme Court Rules, this Notice is deemed sufficiently served on you if it is delivered on your Information and Communication gadgets.

“Further take notice that COVID-19 protocols shall be fully and strictly enforced. It’s only the counsel who are appearing and whose name is entered in the Counsel List (not more than five counsels per appearance) will be admitted into the court and no more.”

The Appeal Court had on July 4 upheld the governor’s victory in the election.

