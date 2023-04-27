Supreme Court to rule today on Kanu’s appeal against unlawful detention

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will rule on an appeal filed by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) today, Thursday, April 27, according to the lead counsel to the pro-Biafra group, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

The lawyer who disclosed this in a tweet, said the appeal which was filed by the legal representatives of Kanu following an Appeal Court judgment on October 10, 2022, which ordered that Kanu should be released from detention.

“The Supreme Court of Nigeria will this morning, hear appeal over the continued illegal detention of our indefatigable client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We are very firm in our belief that the Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama will take absolute control of today’s proceedings. His Grace will prevail in judgement over today’s outing at the Supreme Court,” Ejiofor tweeted.

Kanu is being detained at the facility of the Department of State Services (DSS), since he was arrested in Kenya in 2021 and extradited to Nigeria and charged for alleged treasonable offences.

But despite several judgements in his favour declaring him discharged, the Federal Government has continued to disobey such court orders and has refused to release him.

Following his continued detention, Kanu’s legal team led by Mike Ozekhome and Ifeanyi Ejiofor, filed an appeal at the Supreme Court praying the apex court to throw out FG’s appeal and uphold the Appeal Court verdict.

