Supreme Court upholds Agbu’s nomination as PDP governorship candidate in Taraba

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the nomination of Col. Kefas Agbu (retd) as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Taraba State.

In its ruling on the crisis trailing the PDP governorship in Taraba, the apex court dismissed two suits filed by two aspirants of the party in the state – Hilkiah Buba-Joda, and Jerome Nyameh – challenging Agbu’s eligibility for the election.

Justice Emmanuel Agim, who delivered the lead judgement, upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal sitting in Yola, Adamawa state that dismissed the suits.

He declared that the two men acted in breach of Sections 84 and 87(9) of the Electoral Act by failing to make use of the primary election dispute mechanism as contained in the party’s guidelines.

Agim said: “Both appeals were deemed premature and lacking in merit as they were instituted without exploring the internal party options to seek redress before heading to the court.”

