Politics
Supreme Court upholds Agbu’s nomination as PDP governorship candidate in Taraba
The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the nomination of Col. Kefas Agbu (retd) as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Taraba State.
In its ruling on the crisis trailing the PDP governorship in Taraba, the apex court dismissed two suits filed by two aspirants of the party in the state – Hilkiah Buba-Joda, and Jerome Nyameh – challenging Agbu’s eligibility for the election.
Justice Emmanuel Agim, who delivered the lead judgement, upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal sitting in Yola, Adamawa state that dismissed the suits.
Read also:Supreme Court dismisses APC’s suit against PDP candidate in Imo
He declared that the two men acted in breach of Sections 84 and 87(9) of the Electoral Act by failing to make use of the primary election dispute mechanism as contained in the party’s guidelines.
Agim said: “Both appeals were deemed premature and lacking in merit as they were instituted without exploring the internal party options to seek redress before heading to the court.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...