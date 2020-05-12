Supreme Court upholds Ifeanyi Ubah’s election

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the appeals filed by Chief Chris Uba and Dr. Obinna Uzor challenging the election of Ifeanyi Ubah as the senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District in last year’s election.

A five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta unanimously held that the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory where the suit began lacked territorial jurisdiction to adjudicate in the matter.

Justice Bello Kawu of the FCT High Court had on April 11 last year nullified Ubah’s election over alleged certificate forgery.

The judge ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a fresh certificate of return to Uzoh of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

READ ALSO: Benue governor’s aide reacts to reports of alleged arrest by EFCC

However, Justice Ngwuta who read the lead judgment on Tuesday, held that the suit ought to have originated from a High Court in Anambra State where the election in dispute held instead of the FCT.

Join the conversation

Opinions