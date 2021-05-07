Supreme Court upholds INEC’s deregistration of 74 political parties | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Supreme Court upholds INEC’s deregistration of 74 political parties
The Supreme Court of Nigeria has upheld the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister 74 political parties earlier registered with the electoral umpire.
In the judgment delivered on Friday by Justice Chima Centus Nweze, the Supreme Court went with an earlier decision by the Court of Appeal to deregister the parties, which he said was in line with the laws and compliance with the extant provisions of the Constitution and Electoral Act.
The decision of INEC to deregister the parties stemmed from the fact that they did not have a national appeal of having offices in the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and have not won a single seat in any election conducted since their formation.
The deregistration parties include Alliance For Democracy, Kowa Party, Democratic Alternative, Advanced Allied Party, All Blending Party, Advanced Congress Of Democrats, Allied Congress Party Of Nigeria, All Grand Alliance Party, We The People Party, National Conscience Party, Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party, and a host of others.
See the full list of the deregistered party:
(1) AAP – Advanced Allied Party
(2) ABP – All Blending Party
(3) ACD- Advanced Congress Of Democrats
(4) ACPN – Allied Congress Party Of Nigeria
(5) AD – Alliance For Democracy
(6) AGA – All Grassroots Alliance
(7) AGAP – All Grand Alliance Party
(cool ANDP – Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party
(9) ANN – Alliance For New Nigeria
(10) ANP – Alliance National Party
(11) ANRP – Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party
(12) APA – African People Alliance
(13) APDA – Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance
(14) APN – Alternative Party Of Nigeria
(15) ASD – Alliance Of Social Democrats
(16) AUN – Alliance For A United Nigeria
(17) BNPP – Better Nigeria Progressive Party
(18) CAP – Change Advocacy Party
(19) CC – Coalition For Change
(20) CNP – Change Nigeria Party
(21) COP – Congress Of Patriots
(22) DA – Democratic Alternative
(23) DPC – Democratic People’s Congress
(24) DPP – Democratic People’s Party
(25) FDP – Fresh Democratic Party
(26) FJP – Freedom And Justice Party
(27) GDPN – Grassroots Development Party Of Nigeria
(28) GPN – Green Party Of Nigeria
(29) HDP – Hope Democratic Party
(30) ID – Independent Democrats
(31) JMPP – Justice Must Prevail Party
(32) KP – Kowa Party
(33) LM – Liberation Movement
(34) LPN – Legacy Party Of Nigeria
(35) MAJA – Mass Action Joint Alliance
(36) MDP – Modern Democratic Party
(37) MMN – Masses Movement Of Nigeria
(38) MPN – Mega Party Of Nigeria
(39) MRDD – Movement For The Restoration And Defence Of Democracy
(40) NAC – National Action Council
(41) NCMP – Nigeria Community Movement Party
(42) NCP – National Conscience Party
(43) NDCP – Nigeria Democratic Congress Party
(44) NDLP – National Democratic Liberty Party
(45) NEPP – Nigeria Elements Progressive Party
(46) NFD – Nigeria For Democracy
(47) NGP – New Generation Party Of Nigeria
(48) NIP – National Interest Party
(49) NPC – Nigeria People’s Congress
(50) NPM – New Progressive Movement
(51) NUP – National Unity Party
(52) PCP – People’s Coalition Party
(53) PDC – People For Democratic Change
(54) PDM – People’s Democratic Movement
(55) PPA – Progressive People’s Alliance
(56) PPC – Providence People’s Congress
(57) PPN – People’s Party Of Nigeria
(58) PPP – People’s Progressive Party
(59) PT – People’s Trust
(60) RAP – Reform And Advancement Party
(61) RBNP – Re-Build Nigeria Party
(62) RP – Restoration Party Of Nigeria
(63) SNC – Save Nigeria Congress
(64) SNP – Sustainable National Party
(65) SPN – Socialist Party Of Nigeria
(66) UDP – United Democratic Party
(67) UP – United Patriots
(68) UPC – United People’s Congress
(69) UPN – Unity Party Of Nigeria
(70) UPP – United Progressive Party
(71) WTPN – We The People Nigeria
(72) YDP – Young Democratic Party
(73) YES – Electorates Solidarity
(74) YP – Youth Party
Isaac Dachen
