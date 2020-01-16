SUPREME COURT VERDICT: Ohanaeze sends message to Imo youths

The national leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth, Chief Arthur Obiora has called on Imo youths and residents of the state to maintain calmness.

He made the call in respect to the Tuesday judgment of the Supreme Court that sacked the state former governor, Emeka Ihedioha and declared Hope Uzodinma as the governor of the state.

Obiora, who spoke to journalists in Enugu over the development, said even if many would not agree with the judgement, there was nothing left to be done than accept it.

He called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor to ensure he delivered dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He said, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing is asking for calmness in the whole of Imo.

“We may not agree with the Supreme Court’s judgment but we are duty bound as law abiding and responsible citizens to accept it.

“We ask the new government to ensure that it keeps its campaign promises made to the good people of Imo at the end of the day.

“Ohanaeze believes that good governance is all about bringing the dividends of democracy to the people.

“And the very best of good governance is what the peace loving people and residents of Imo want now.”

