SUPREME COURT VICTORY: Diri rejects Alaibe’s congratulatory message, says it’s insulting

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Monday rejected the congratulatory message from a former governorship aspirant in the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Timi Alaibe over his victory at the Supreme Court where Alaibe’s appeal against the governor was dismissed.

The Governor denounced it as half-hearted and insulting, adding that Alaibe, who contested the PDP ticket with him on September 3, 2019, went too far in his bid to unseat him (Diri).

According to a statement by the acting Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah, Diri rejected Alaibe’s congratulatory message while addressing the State Working Committee of the PDP, which paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House, Yenagoa, on Monday.

The statement also quoted Diri as describing Alaibe’s statement issued by his personal assistant, Enize Ogio, as “insulting and totally unacceptable.”

Demanding a new message from Alaibe, Diri noted that in line with the Supreme Court judgement, nobody was bigger than the party, including himself.

“I hereby reject that insulting message from one Enize Ogio. I hereby reject it in totality, and the PDP rejects it too. If they accept our olive branch, they should issue a new statement to let the PDP and the government of Bayelsa know that they are still members of our party”, the statement qouted the governor as saying.

