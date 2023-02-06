Supreme Court’s judgment on Yobe North election a victory for democracy — Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has described the Supreme Court judgement which affirmed him as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Yobe North Senatorial District.

The apex court in a majority judgment delivered on Monday allowed the appeal filed by the APC against Bashir Machina’s candidature and declared Lawan as duly nominated candidate in the district.

The Senate President, who reacted to the judgement via a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, described it as a victory for the party.

He expressed optimism that the ruling party would emerge victorious in the forthcoming elections.

Lawan wrote: “The Supreme Court Judgement of today on the disputed All Progressives Congress (APC) Yobe North Senatorial ticket in the February 25 National Assembly election is a victory for all APC in Yobe, generally for APC across the country and for democracy.

“What happened was democracy at work. The lower courts gave their various judgements and then the Supreme Court gave the final judgement.

“I want to commend the Supreme Court and infact the judiciary generally for delivering this kind of judgement to strengthen our democracy.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank our party, the All Progressives Congress(APC) for taking this matter to the Supreme Court. Actually, I didn’t, as an individual, go to the Supreme Court to seek redress. But my party and the people of Yobe North and Yobe State generally and many political associates and well wishers and supporters across the country who showed interest did.

“So today, this victory is for all of us involved. I am the symbol but the victory is for our party, the APC and for democracy.

“I want to thank all my colleagues for the support, the love, the partnership. I recommit myself to ensuring that the leadership of the Senate will continue to lead very well, will always be appreciative of our colleagues who have given us the mandate to lead the ninth Senate.

“Now, we will be looking at the 25th of February when the Presidential and National Assembly elections will take place. By the Grace of God, Nigeria will vote APC once again.”

