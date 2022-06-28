Supreme Court’s ruling on Section 84 (12) of Electoral Act vindicates national assembly —Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, has reiterated the commitment of the 9th Senate to correct the weaknesses contained in the Electoral Act 2022.

Lawan, who made this known during plenary on Tuesday, lauded the judgement of the Supreme Court on Section 84(12) of the Act, saying “it vindicated the National Assembly.”

He stressed that further amendment of the Act would strengthen it ahead of 2023 general elections.

“Let me say that this is one major landmark judgement by the Supreme Court that the National Assembly had done their job and the court upheld it.

“The method of what method of primaries should be adopted at the moment is entirely left for the political parties to decide.

“But as we implement the electoral act we are supposed to be very observant of the strengths and weaknesses of the law. This law is supposed to improve on the electoral processes and procedures in our country.

Read also:Senate pledges to safeguard Electoral Act ahead of 2023 elections

“So it’s for us to ensure that where there are weaknesses, we try to come up with measures, amendments to deal with issues of weaknesses in the law. And I’m sure it will come full circle when 2023 elections are held.

“I have no doubt in my mind that all of us in the National Assembly, not only in the Senate, but also in the House of Representatives, feel that we just do everything possible to make this electoral act serve the purpose for which it was passed and assented to.

“Therefore I believe we should work tirelessly to take note of those areas that we feel are not strong enough, that are weak points in the law, with a view to strengthening them before we finally take our exit in 2023.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now