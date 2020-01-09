Supreme Court’s verdict a reaffirmation of people’s mandate – Gov Bello

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, on Wednesday described his victory at the Supreme Court as the will of God and reaffirmation of the people’s mandate.

The governor said the victory would enable his government to now “focus on meeting its mandate to Nigerlites.”

The apex court had on Wednesday dismissed the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mohammed Nasko, challenging Bello’s victory in 2019 governorship election in Niger State.

But in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje, Bello said the verdict of the Supreme Court was expected fairness.

He reiterated that his administration remained an all-inclusive government which allows everyone to make contributions towards the development of Niger State.

He urged everyone to join hands towards moving the state forward irrespective of party differences or political ideologies.

Governor Bello further called on Nigerlites to continue to support the government and maintain peace, adding that no rancour was expected as the judgement reflects the aspirations of people of the state.

He commended the judiciary for restoring the hope of Nigerlites and Nigerians at large in the justice system.

