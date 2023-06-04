Surge of Nigeria’s short lets opens doors to unprecedented real estate profits

Shortlet, also known as short-term rental, has been gaining popularity in the Nigerian real estate business in recent years.

A short let refers to the rental of a property for a short period of time, usually ranging from a few days to a few months. This type of rental arrangement is becoming an attractive option for both landlords and tenants in Nigeria.

For landlords, short lets provide an opportunity to earn higher rental yields compared to traditional long-term rentals.

This is because short let tenants are willing to pay a premium for the convenience and flexibility of a short-term rental.

Landlords can also avoid the hassle and expense of finding a new tenant every time a long-term tenant moves out.

For tenants, short lets offer a cost-effective and flexible housing solution. They can rent a property for a short period of time, which is ideal for travelers, business professionals, and those who are in between homes.

Short lets also offer a more homely experience compared to hotels and other forms of temporary accommodation.

The popularity of short lets in Nigeria has led to the emergence of several short-term rental platforms, such as Airbnb and Jumia House.

These platforms have made it easier for landlords to list their properties and for tenants to find short-term rental options.

READ ALSO:How to know a genuine realtor or real estate agent in Nigeria

This has also led to the creation of new job opportunities in the real estate industry, such as property management and marketing.

However, there are also some challenges associated with shortlets in Nigeria. For example, some landlords are not familiar with the legal and regulatory requirements for short-term rentals, such as obtaining a license and paying taxes. Tenants also face challenges, such as finding a property that meets their needs and navigating the rental process.

In addition to the challenges mentioned earlier, security is also a major concern for both landlords and tenants when it comes to short lets.

Properties that are left vacant for short periods of time can be vulnerable to theft and other forms of crime. To address this issue, landlords can invest in security systems such as alarms and surveillance cameras. Tenants can also take precautions by making sure the property is secure when they leave and by keeping valuable items locked away.

Another issue is the impact of short lets on the local community. In some areas, the influx of tourists and short-term renters can put a strain on local resources and disrupt the lives of residents. To mitigate these effects, some cities have implemented regulations on short lets, such as limiting the number of days a property can be rented out or requiring landlords to obtain a permit.

Despite these challenges, the demand for short lets in Nigeria is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. The country’s tourism industry is expanding, and with it, the need for affordable and flexible accommodation options.

In addition, the growth of the economy and remote work is also driving demand for short-term rental options.

In conclusion, the prospect of short lets in the Nigerian real estate business is positive. With the increasing demand for short-term rental options, it is an opportunity for landlords to earn higher rental yields and for tenants to find flexible and cost-effective housing solutions.

However, it is important for landlords and tenants to be aware of the legal and regulatory requirements for short-term rentals and to use platforms that provide a safe and secure rental experience.

By Dennis Isong

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now