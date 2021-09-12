Surrender now while you still have time, Army warns insurgents

The Nigerian Army has warned insurgents, bandits and all criminal elements causing havoc in different parts of the country, to surrender now that there is still time to do so.

This warning was given by the Theatre Commander of Operations Hadin Kai (OPHK) Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Saturday, during a solidarity visit of the Chief of Air Staff (COAS) Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, to the troops.

Musa, while addressing the soldiers, said the onslaught against insurgents in North-East has been intensive and it would be in their best interest to surrender.

Musa also urged the Boko Haram members and other bandits who are yet to surrender not to allow other recalcitrant members to deceive them into putting up futile resistance as they will be smoked out no matter where they may be hiding.

“This is a message to the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists and other bandits for them to surrender now that there is still time for them to do so.

“It is a promise that those who refuse to surrender will face the wrath of gallant Nigerian troops. We will get you wherever you are hiding.

“Those that surrendered recently are currently undergoing re-orientation under the Nigerian Army and I am calling on those that are yet to surrender, to follow suit.

“We are not going to release them into their various communities until they have gone for re-orientation under the Nigerian Army as well as fully screened,” Musa said.

Musa further explained that some of those who surrendered have Bern found to be innocent but were forcefully conscripted into the terror groups.

