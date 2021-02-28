 Survey highlights vandalism by oil thieves, cause of environmental pollution in Niger Delta | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Survey highlights vandalism by oil thieves, cause of environmental pollution in Niger Delta

Published

11 mins ago

on

Data from the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) indicate that oil spills and pollution occur In the Niger Delta area due to sabotage by oil thieves, pipeline vandals, equipment failure, and operational accidents.

The data further showed that some 1,000 incidents of spillage were reported on a monthly basis from oil facilities across Bayelsa State alone.

During a media briefing on Sunday, February 28, Mr. Idris Musa, Director-General of NOSDRA decried the high rate of spills in the state.

Musa made this statement in the aftermath of a recent oil spill incident from an offshore facility in Bayelsa where several operators denied responsibility.

According to Musa, the effect on the environment and ecology could sometimes take decades to remediate.

He said that the agency had consistently sensitised the oil communities on the inherent dangers.

“The rate of oil spills in Bayelsa is a cause of worry and we should ask ourselves if this type of things happens in other countries that produce crude.

“The oil fields in the entire Southern Ijaw swamps are very notorious for pipeline vandalism by oil thieves who steal crude for local refining and in the process pollute the environment.

“It is a very big challenge to our resources as regulators and each incident has to be investigated as a majority of the spills are caused by vandals,’’ Musa said.

Also, NOSDRA and some environmentalists expressed concern over the alleged environmental impact of Conoil Producing Limited’s operations in Bayelsa.

READ ALSO: INVESTIGATION: How endless oil spills leave Niger Delta severely polluted, livelihoods ruined and citizens poisoned

The concern was raised over the firm’s alleged insensitivity to the sustenance of the environment where it operated.

It was also raised over its alleged continued failure to appropriately respond to an undersea leak in its oil field pipeline in the state, since Sept. 3, 2020.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that NOSDRA’s  Director-General, Musa, who confirmed the incident on Dec. 2, 2020, alleged that the company had operated in breach of regulatory guidelines.

Musa had alleged that the oil firm had the habit of causing avoidable spills and had previously been sanctioned for degrading the environment.

“This oil company has been spilling oil for a period of time now, from our findings, it is from an underwater pipeline under pressure creating bubbles on the water surface.

All the directives given to it to contain the oil spill, shut down, and replace the leaking pipeline, near the shore in Sangana, Bayelsa, fell on deaf ears.

“The agency sanctioned the company for this untoward act, but nothing has changed. The leakage continues and the oil company behaves irresponsibly even though it is a Nigerian oil firm,” he alleged.

The leak emanated from Conoil’s facility known as ‘Aunty Julie platform’ within Oil Mining Lease 59, at Otuo Oil field.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports16 mins ago

Ndidi, Iheanacho suffer defeat with Leicester; Maja, Aina’s Fulham held to goalless draw

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester City in their 3-1 home defeat to Arsenal in the...
Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo
Sports17 hours ago

Ronaldo goal not enough as late Verona equaliser holds Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal for Juventus on Saturday was not enough to secure victory as a late equaliser by Hellas Verona...
EPL: Guardiola sets manager of month record, Kane wins player award EPL: Guardiola sets manager of month record, Kane wins player award
Sports19 hours ago

Guardiola relishes 20-game winning run, admits Man City lucky against West Ham

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has relished his side’s current winning run after they defeated West Ham in the Premier...
Sports21 hours ago

Messi takes Barca two points of top, ends Sevilla’s winning streak

Lionel Messi put up a masterclass show for Barcelona in their 2-0 victory over Sevilla in the La Liga on...
Latest2 days ago

BREAKING… Man Utd to face Milan in Europa League last-16; Arsenal take on Olympiakos

Premier League club Manchester United will be playing against Serie A giants AC Milan in the round-of-16 of the Europa...

Latest Tech News

Tech1 day ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Tech2 days ago

Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Latest2 days ago

Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents

Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Tech3 days ago

Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
Tech4 days ago

CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Tech5 days ago

Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.