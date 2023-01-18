Survey reveals Kenyan men keep average of seven sexual partners

A survey conducted by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has revealed that men in the East African nation keep an average of seven sexual partners while women have at least two.

The report released on Tuesday gave a detailed analysis of the sexual behavioral trends among adult Kenyans, showing that 35 percent of men reported having sex in the last 12 months with a person who was neither their wife nor living with them, compared to 19 percent for women.

The sample for the 2022 KDHS was drawn from the Kenya Household Master Sample Frame (K-HMSF), currently used by KNBS to conduct household-based sample surveys in the country.

In the 12 months before the survey, 19 percent of women said they had sex with a person who neither was their husband nor lived with them, but added that only 37 percent of these women reported using a condom during their intercourse with such a partner.

READ ALSO: Kenya high commissioner dies in Abuja

“Thirty-five percent of men reported having sex in the last 12 months with a person who neither was their wife nor lived with them, and 68 percent of these men reported using a condom during their last sexual intercourse with such a partner.

“A higher proportion of men (15 percent) than women (4 percent) reported having two or more sexual partners in the 12 months prior to the survey. Of those with more than one partner in the last 12 months, 24 percent of women and 45 percent of men reported using a condom during their last sexual intercourse,” the report stated.

A report by the United Nations Action on AIDS (UNAIDS) revealed that Kenya has one of the highest HIV/AIDS caseloads in Africa with 1.5 million people infected with the disease and 21,000 deaths annually as of 2019.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now