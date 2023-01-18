International
Survey reveals Kenyan men keep average of seven sexual partners
A survey conducted by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has revealed that men in the East African nation keep an average of seven sexual partners while women have at least two.
The report released on Tuesday gave a detailed analysis of the sexual behavioral trends among adult Kenyans, showing that 35 percent of men reported having sex in the last 12 months with a person who was neither their wife nor living with them, compared to 19 percent for women.
The sample for the 2022 KDHS was drawn from the Kenya Household Master Sample Frame (K-HMSF), currently used by KNBS to conduct household-based sample surveys in the country.
In the 12 months before the survey, 19 percent of women said they had sex with a person who neither was their husband nor lived with them, but added that only 37 percent of these women reported using a condom during their intercourse with such a partner.
READ ALSO: Kenya high commissioner dies in Abuja
“Thirty-five percent of men reported having sex in the last 12 months with a person who neither was their wife nor lived with them, and 68 percent of these men reported using a condom during their last sexual intercourse with such a partner.
“A higher proportion of men (15 percent) than women (4 percent) reported having two or more sexual partners in the 12 months prior to the survey. Of those with more than one partner in the last 12 months, 24 percent of women and 45 percent of men reported using a condom during their last sexual intercourse,” the report stated.
A report by the United Nations Action on AIDS (UNAIDS) revealed that Kenya has one of the highest HIV/AIDS caseloads in Africa with 1.5 million people infected with the disease and 21,000 deaths annually as of 2019.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...