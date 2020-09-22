Suspect declared wanted by FBI over $6m internet scam turns himself in to EFCC | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it had commenced investigation of one Felix Osilama Okpoh, who turned himself in to its Lagos zonal office.

Okpoh is an alleged fraudster on the watchlist of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and said to be involved in an alleged $6 million internet fraud.

A statement by Wilson Uwujaren,

Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC on Tuesday, said that Okpoh, alongside Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh, Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode and Nnamdi Orson Benson were declared wanted by the FBI sometime in 2019 for their alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme that defrauded over 70 businesses in the United States of over $6 million.

“The suspect allegedly provided over forty bank accounts to his conspirators, which were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers from their victims totaling over $1,000,000USD.

“He was, on August 21, 2019, indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

“However, Okpoh, on Friday, September 18, 2020, turned himself in at the Lagos Zonal Office of the Commission in company with his parents, Col. Garuba Okpoh (retd.) and Chief (Mrs.) Justina Okpoh.

“Okpoh, during interrogation, said he made the move to surrender himself to the commission out of respect he had for his parents and his resolve to be morally upright,” the statement read.

