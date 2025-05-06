Suspect who invaded actress Jennifer Aniston’s $21m property arrested at gunpoint

A 70-year-old suspect who invaded the $21 million Bel Air property of popular American actress Jennifer Aniston was arrested and held at gunpoint by security operatives on the ground.

Jennifer Aniston’s security team reportedly arrested the man and detained him at gunpoint while they awaited the arrival of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police were alerted about a “burglary suspect” who “ran his vehicle through the gate to the residence,” according to Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Officer Jeff Lee, who stated that the incident occurred at around 12:20 p.m. PST.

READ ALSO: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez clash over sale of their $68m Beverly Hills residence

According to police, Jennifer did not come into contact with the offender and was not injured. It has been claimed that he did not enter the home, and LAPD told ABC7 that the occurrence could have been an accident.

A public information officer with the LAPD said, “There was a security guard on the premises who was able to detain that suspect until officers arrived, at which time they took him into custody without incident. The resident was home at the time.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now