Suspect who robbed Kim Kardashian in 2016 admits part in Paris heist

One of the ten suspects who was part of a gang that robbed and abducted Kim Kardashian in France at a rented residence where she was staying during Paris Fashion Week on the night of October 2, 2016, has admitted his part in the heist.

71-year-old Yunice Abbas has acknowledged his involvement in the crime, claiming that he was among those that entered the building and that he stood watch downstairs.

According to Yunice, who spoke to TFI TV in France on Monday, he had been out of prison for more than ten years and was having financial difficulties taking care of himself after serving twenty years in prison for robbery.

He said, “My gang members are all grandads.” He said he had previously served 20 years in prison for robbery, had been out of prison for 10 years, and was struggling to make ends meet.

“I had a proposal for a big job, which would be my last … They told me there was a 20-carat diamond that wasn’t protected … That was tempting.”

He said that, at the time, he had not known who they were robbing. “I was told it was the wife of a rapper. I didn’t ask questions … I see her as a victim; we had nothing against her personally.”

Known to the French media as the “grandpa robbers,” the group of elderly men are on trial for allegedly stealing jewelry valued at millions of euros from Kim Kardashian at Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

Ten accused, ranging in age from 35 to 78, showed up in a French capital court on Monday afternoon to begin a trial that will last for a month and in which Kardashian, 44, will testify in May.

