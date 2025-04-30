Suspect who robbed Kim Kardashian in 2016 says he dropped $24k necklace on street in getaway

One of the 10 suspects who robbed popular American reality TV star Kim Kardashian in France at a rented residence where she was staying during Paris Fashion Week on the night of October 2, 2016, has revealed that he dropped a $24k necklace he stole from her on the street while he was trying to escape.

71-year-old Yunice Abbas (one of the grandpa robbers), who testified in court on Tuesday, said that while fleeing the robbery scene on a bicycle, he fell and dropped a bag of jewelry, spilling gems.

Yunice said that the fear of being caught for his action forced him to pick up what he could at that point in time but left a $24,000 diamond necklace on the street.

READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian to testify in 2016 robbery case in France

According to BBC News, a pedestrian discovered the necklace later that morning. The person apparently wore it to work that day before learning about the burglary and handing it over to the authorities.

Known to the French media as the “grandpa robbers,” the group of elderly men are on trial for allegedly stealing jewelry valued at millions of euros from Kim Kardashian at Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

Ten accused, ranging in age from 35 to 78, showed up in a French capital court yesterday in the trial that will last for a month and in which Kardashian, 44, will testify in May.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now