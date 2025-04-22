Suspected accidental discharge kills 12-year-old boy in Kaduna

A suspected accidental discharge from a Dane gun killed one person in Kaduna State on Tuesday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mansar Hassan, confirmed the incident in a statement in Kaduna.

He, however, denied the occurrence of any explosion in any part of the state.

The spokesman said: ”At about 8:30 a.m., our operatives received a distress call regarding a suspected blast in the Josawa Road area of Abakpa, Kaduna.

“The incident claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy, identified as Abubakar Muhammed of Josawa Road.

”Additionally, seven other individuals sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

“Preliminary investigations conducted by the Officer-in-Charge of the Police Anti-Bomb Squad indicated that a locally made firearm (Ddane gun) was discharged, resulting in the unfortunate loss of life of the young boy.”

