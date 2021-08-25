Suspected armed robbers attack bullion van, kill driver, policeman in Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers on Wednesday evening attacked a bullion van in Ore, Odigbo local government area of Ondo State and killed two people.

An eyewitness told journalists that the victims were the driver of the bullion van and a policeman attached to the vehicle.

He said: “The dare-devil armed robbers opened fire on the bullion van which was carrying an undisclosed amount of money and the police escort car.

“The bullion van driver and a policeman were shot dead in the process while the undisclosed amount of money in the bullion van was carted away by the gunmen after the attack.”

The spokesperson of the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident, said police operatives are on the trail of the assailants.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill monarch in Ondo

She urged people of the state with useful information to assist the police in the investigation that would lead to the arrest of the hoodlums.

Odunlami said: “Yes, I can confirm to you that the driver of the bullion van and a police officer died in the attack, but the police had launched an investigation to trail the gunmen.

“We urge residents with concrete information to come forward, we don’t need them to drop their names but give us useful information that will lead to the arrest of the gunmen.”

Join the conversation

Opinions