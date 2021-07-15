Metro
Suspected armed robbers kill journalist, two others in Ondo
A journalist, Olubunmi Afuye and two others were killed in a bank robbery at Ilara-Mokin, Ifedore local government area of Ondo State on Thursday.
The spokesman of the state police command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Akure, said the other victims were a policeman and motorcyclist.
Afuye was recently appointed the Public Relations Officer of a private university in the town.
READ ALSO: Two feared dead as robbers attack bullion van in Ondo
The deceased also worked with the Ondo State Radiovision Corporation (OSRC) and Orange FM before he resigned recently to join the university.
Eyewitnesses said the robbers, whose operation at a commercial bank in the town, lasted hours escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.
