Suspected armed robbers kill policeman, one other in Osun banks’ attack

Suspected armed robbers on Thursday killed a police officer and one other person during attacks on two commercial banks in Iree, Boripe local government area of Osun.

An eyewitness said the robbers arrived at the banks, at 3:50 p.m. and operated for about 30 minutes.

He said an unspecified amount of money was carted away by the robbers.

READ ALSO: Police arrests seven suspected armed robbers in Osun

The spokesperson of the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She, however, said the number of casualties has not been ascertained.

Opalola said that police officers are on the trail of the fleeing armed robbers.

Join the conversation

Opinions