Suspected armed robbers kill retired army general in Abuja

Suspected armed robbers on Saturday morning killed one Uwem Udokwere, a retired brigadier general, in Abuja.

The spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday night.

She said the FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

The statement read: “In response to the tragic and unprecedented attack at Sunshine Homes estate by armed robbers, resulting in the untimely demise of one Brigadier General Uwem Harold Udokwere (retd) on June 22, 2024, at approximately 03:00 a.m., the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, has promptly ordered a thorough and discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding this regrettable event.

“Expressing profound condolences to the bereaved family, CP Benneth Igweh assures the family and the public of swift justice, with every effort in conduit to ensure the perpetrators of the atrocious act are apprehended and brought to justice.

“Furthermore, the commissioner of police reaffirms the unflinching commitment of the command to amplify the security landscape of the nation’s capital, by continually adapting strategies to effectively combat evolving criminal activities.

“Updates on this matter will be provided in due course.”

