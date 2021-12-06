Suspected assassins kill Benue Poly lecturer

A senior lecturer with the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Okpokwu Local Government Area of the state, identified as Adah Echobu Chris, has been killed by gunmen suspected to be assassins.

According to a relative of the deceased who spoke to Ripples Nigeria on Monday, Chris was killed on Sunday night along the Eke-Ugbokolo expressway by gunmen who attacked him on his way back to his location after visiting his hometown for the weekend.

“The gunmen whom we suspect to be hired assassins trailed Adah to a lonely spot and killed him. We believe they were hired assassins because they did not take anything from him after they shot him dead,” the relative who did not want his name mentioned said.

Also speaking on the murder of Chris who was also known as Da Bull, a colleague lamented that the town of Ugbokolo was no longer safe as cultists and other criminals had taken over the town and have been on a rampage in the community in recent times.

“These faceless human beings have been attacking innocent people in this place. At times, it is a clash between rival cult groups and some times, you just don’t know who is who. This is sad. Adah was a very popular lecturer among the lecturer and students

“He was fondly called Bull. He was a senior lecturer in the department of Business Management and also a PhD student at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, before he met untimely his death,” the lecturer said.

All efforts to get the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, on phone before going to press were abortive as calls to her phone were not responded to.

