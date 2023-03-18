Suspected ballot box snatcher shot dead by soldiers in Benue

Security agents on Saturday shot dead a suspected ballot box snatcher at a polling unit in Gboko South, Gboko local government area of Benue State.

The unidentified man and his gang invaded polling units 026 and 004 in Gboko South at about 11:00 a.m. and attempted to snatch ballot boxes and the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) but were repelled by soldiers stationed in the area.

He was shot dead by the military men while one of his gang members was seriously wounded in the fracas.

His corpse was still left at the scene of the incident with voters, who came out en masse to exercise their civic responsibility filing past his body.

By Ahmed Buolor

